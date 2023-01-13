Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ABB by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,249,000 after buying an additional 403,624 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ABB by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after buying an additional 61,975 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ABB by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,366,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,896,000 after buying an additional 32,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ABB by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,745,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,452,000 after purchasing an additional 122,855 shares during the period. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABB shares. StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

NYSE:ABB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,116. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

