Mina (MINA) Market Cap Hits $424.29 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002716 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $424.29 million and approximately $19.24 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 805,081,068 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 804,336,837.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.5142996 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $22,825,384.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

