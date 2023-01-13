Michael Romanko Sells 3,750 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Romanko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of Five Below stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44.

FIVE stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.34. The company had a trading volume of 726,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,938. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.56 and a 200 day moving average of $145.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.53.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Five Below from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,638,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Five Below by 63.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,795,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $70,023,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $76,163,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

