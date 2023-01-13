M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $84.88 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,732,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,435 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $84,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 440,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after purchasing an additional 36,350 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 231,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 141,669 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE JCI opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

