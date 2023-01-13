M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,935,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,135,855 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $62,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 103.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,377,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $34,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.