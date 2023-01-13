Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,779,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,430,000 after purchasing an additional 194,468 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,172,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $272,284,000 after purchasing an additional 342,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,630,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,700,000 after purchasing an additional 242,478 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.90%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819 over the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

