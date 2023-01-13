Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 50,001 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,001 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,756,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,761,000 after purchasing an additional 554,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 836,104 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,178,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,233 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,745,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65,933 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $46.50 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $53.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

