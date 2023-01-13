Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,548 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of COMT opened at $27.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $46.28.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
