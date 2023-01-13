Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,548 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of COMT opened at $27.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $8.398 per share. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%.

