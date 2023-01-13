MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 1.9% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.8% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.2% during the third quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda now owns 82,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,553,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,925.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,291.50.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $18.81 on Friday, hitting $1,043.12. 11,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,312. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $905.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $869.06.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

