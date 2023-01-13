MELD Price Hits $0.0217 on Major Exchanges (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, MELD has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. MELD has a market cap of $31.98 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MELD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00434328 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,790.04 or 0.30677467 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.17 or 0.00944000 BTC.

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,471,049,566 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02091255 USD and is down -12.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,265,437.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

