McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 161,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 54,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 269,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $454,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDA stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $56.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.36.

