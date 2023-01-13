McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $76,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 62,900.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.53.

Exelon stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

