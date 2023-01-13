McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $66,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 39.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,870 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1,052.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,002 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at $57,798,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 299.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,852 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

