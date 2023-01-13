Matthijs Glastra Sells 6,500 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.94, for a total value of $948,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,682,458.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Matthijs Glastra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $3,201,200.00.
Novanta Stock Up 2.4 %
NOVT traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.51. 84,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.75. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $162.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 1.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novanta (NOVT)
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.