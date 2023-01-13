Matthijs Glastra Sells 6,500 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.94, for a total value of $948,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,682,458.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthijs Glastra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $3,201,200.00.

NOVT traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.51. 84,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.75. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $162.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Novanta by 33.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novanta by 49.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

