Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 999 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,502 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.80.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.20. The stock had a trading volume of 252,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,736,195. The firm has a market cap of $413.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.09 and its 200-day moving average is $152.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,497 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

