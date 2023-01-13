Mattern Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,320 shares of company stock valued at $9,989,748 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.13. 16,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $379.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.17.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

