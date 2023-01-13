Mattern Wealth Management LLC Buys 445 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,450,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after buying an additional 1,108,075 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after buying an additional 1,084,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after buying an additional 784,453 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,964. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

