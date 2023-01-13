MAS Advisors LLC Purchases 1,316 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of MAS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $88.00. 114,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,357,672. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $88.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

