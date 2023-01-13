Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $394.00 at Barclays

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $445.00 to $394.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $404.46.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $314.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.97. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

