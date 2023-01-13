Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,360,000 after acquiring an additional 331,447 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,003,000 after buying an additional 185,773 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after buying an additional 713,735 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,316,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,682,000 after buying an additional 289,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,127,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $371,646,000 after buying an additional 92,949 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $211.40. The stock had a trading volume of 22,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $253.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.04.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.52.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.