Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,743,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after buying an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Chubb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,060,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,571,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Shares of CB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.83. 16,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $230.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.55.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

