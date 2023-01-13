Liquity USD Price Reaches $1.02 on Major Exchanges (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00005256 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $184.69 million and $5.69 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 181,297,452 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

