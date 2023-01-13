Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Up 14.1% This Week

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,405.34 or 0.07238518 BTC on exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $4.90 billion and approximately $13.90 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,867,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,865,265.80147471 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,383.43397502 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $26,569,624.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

