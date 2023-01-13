Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) PT Raised to C$1.00 at National Bank Financial

Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Liberty Gold Stock Up 7.1 %
LGDTF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 473,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,234. Liberty Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.
About Liberty Gold
Further Reading
