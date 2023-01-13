Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Increased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,428 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 2.1% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.14% of Lam Research worth $69,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,464,000 after purchasing an additional 119,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 846,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,709,000 after purchasing an additional 85,823 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $470.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $446.76 and a 200-day moving average of $432.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $730.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Barclays cut their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.05.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

