KonPay (KON) Price Tops $0.0552 on Exchanges

KonPay (KON) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. One KonPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KonPay has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. KonPay has a market capitalization of $105.92 million and $1.38 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

