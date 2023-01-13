Keyera Corp. (KEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th.

Shares of KEY opened at C$30.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.09 billion and a PE ratio of 13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$26.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.11.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.15.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

