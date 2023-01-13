Keyera Corp. (KEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th.
Keyera Price Performance
Shares of KEY opened at C$30.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.09 billion and a PE ratio of 13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$26.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.11.
Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Keyera
Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.
