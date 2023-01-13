Kenneth Duda Sells 20,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, December 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $2,568,000.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total value of $2,547,600.00.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ANET traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.18. 1,594,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,289. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $143.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 460.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,287,000 after buying an additional 4,317,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 66.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,325,000 after buying an additional 1,788,816 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 67.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after buying an additional 935,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after buying an additional 770,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after buying an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.