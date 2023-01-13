Kenneth Duda Sells 20,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $2,568,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total value of $2,547,600.00.
NYSE:ANET traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.18. 1,594,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,289. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $143.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.27.
ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 460.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,287,000 after buying an additional 4,317,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 66.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,325,000 after buying an additional 1,788,816 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 67.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after buying an additional 935,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after buying an additional 770,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after buying an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
