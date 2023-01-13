Keene & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Keene & Associates Inc. reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,443 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $302,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of McKesson by 25.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 739,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,394,000 after acquiring an additional 149,268 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in McKesson by 17.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 679,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,641,000 after buying an additional 101,701 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.20.

MCK traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $382.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,599. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $237.61 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.31. The company has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

