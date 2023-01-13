Keene & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 2.4% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.36.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

