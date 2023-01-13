Keene & Associates Inc. Has $288,000 Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic Increases Dividend

NYSE MOS traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $45.91. 37,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,852,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.