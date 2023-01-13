Keene & Associates Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Royal Gold by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $127.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,840. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.77 and its 200 day moving average is $102.66. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 41.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

