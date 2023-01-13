Keene & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Keene & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage comprises approximately 2.6% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 100.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.49. 2,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,251. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

