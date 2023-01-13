Kava (KAVA) Price Up 20% Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00004081 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $294.57 million and $34.25 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00081930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00063034 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00023332 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000247 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000206 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 377,094,925 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,131,009 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

