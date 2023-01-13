JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Up to $35.98

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.98, but opened at $37.01. JOYY shares last traded at $36.86, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YY shares. TheStreet raised JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on JOYY from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

JOYY Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

JOYY Increases Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.47. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $586.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Institutional Trading of JOYY

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JOYY by 135.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 11.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,292,000 after buying an additional 81,581 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

Featured Stories

