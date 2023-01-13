Joystick 1-Day Volume Hits $43,504.68 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $38.58 million and $43,504.68 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Joystick has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00033779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00041878 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005151 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000851 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00018230 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00234001 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.19007121 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $44,596.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

