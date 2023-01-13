Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $78.00 at Mizuho

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average is $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,514.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 156,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 146,657 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.