Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $15.02

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.02, but opened at $17.45. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $784.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.23% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $103,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

