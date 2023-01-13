J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 212 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,482 shares of company stock valued at $24,108,459. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.45.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $244.26 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.31 and a 200-day moving average of $239.83. The company has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

