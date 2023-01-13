J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,056 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after acquiring an additional 170,304 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $96.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

