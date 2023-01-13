iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Clear Investment Research LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 3.5% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $100.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.45. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $114.49.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

