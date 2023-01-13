iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399,353 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 24,508 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 462,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 35,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 957,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,793,000 after purchasing an additional 96,691 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $56.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.23.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

