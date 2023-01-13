iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 216.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IMCB stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 12-month low of $52.68 and a 12-month high of $70.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11.

