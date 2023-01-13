IPVERSE (IPV) Tops One Day Volume of $34,791.87

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, IPVERSE has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $34,791.87 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IPVERSE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

