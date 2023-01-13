IPVERSE 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $34,991.30 (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $34,991.30 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

