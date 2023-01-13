Investment House LLC Has $483,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $403,878,000 after buying an additional 95,513 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $241,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003,848 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.18. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

