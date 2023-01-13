Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.48

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.48 and traded as high as $68.36. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $68.35, with a volume of 2,295 shares traded.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.50.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $597,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4,652.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 75,701 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

