Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW) Trading Up 1.1%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.79 and last traded at $88.79. 37,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 63,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.83.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.75 and its 200 day moving average is $82.96.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.