Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW) Trading Up 1.1%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.79 and last traded at $88.79. 37,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 63,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.83.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.75 and its 200 day moving average is $82.96.
