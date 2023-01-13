Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $73,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $396.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $391.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.82. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $582.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.89.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

