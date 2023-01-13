Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Intel were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 107.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,526 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 10,143.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,340,000 after buying an additional 3,022,682 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Intel by 11.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $881,871,000 after buying an additional 2,473,555 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

